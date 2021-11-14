Transfer rumours: Vlahovic, Van de Beek, Henderson, Zidane, Ziyech, Rabiot
Tottenham and Manchester City have been told they can sign 21-year-old Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, but only if they pay £70m. (Sun)
Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, has decided to leave Manchester United in January. (Metro)
Wolves are eyeing a deal for Van de Beek. (Birmingham Live)
Manchester United put off a move for now-Tottenham manager Antonio Conte because of his £250m transfer budget demands. (90min)
Manchester United hope Zinedine Zidane's close relationships with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane could persuade him to join the club as manager. (Mirror)
Barcelona are planning moves for three Chelsea players - Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 28, England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, and United States midfielder Christian Pulisic, 23. (Catalan Daily Sport, via AS)
Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Chelsea's Ziyech and have been in touch with the player's camp. (Bild, via Inside Futbol)
Manchester United will allow England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, to leave on an 18-month loan deal. (Sun)
Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, is of interest to Newcastle United. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea are monitoring Napoli and Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne, 30. (Marca)
Real Madrid will battle with Chelsea for 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca - in Spanish)
Wolves want to make South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan's loan deal from RB Leipzig permanent amid interest in the 25-year-old from Liverpool and Manchester City. (Mirror)
Napoli want to agree a permanent deal for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. The Cameroon international, 25, joined the Italian club in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal and England U21 striker Folarin Balogun, 20, is a target for Middlesbrough. (Sun)
