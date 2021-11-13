Transfer rumours: Lingard, Thiago, Pochettino, Pulisic, Ake, Ndidi, Pogba
Manchester United are willing to sell England midfielder Jesse Lingard for £10m in January. (Sun)
New Barcelona manager Xavi wants the club to re-sign Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 30, from Liverpool. (Sport - in Spanish)
Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino would welcome a return to the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Barcelona are considering a loan move for 23-year-old Chelsea and United States midfielder Christian Pulisic. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester City and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 26, is a key target for new Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who was previously Ake's manager at Bournemouth. (90min)
Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 24, is on the radar of Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Real Madrid are still monitoring Manchester United and France's 28-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba. (Marca - in Spanish)
Chelsea and Real Madrid could go head-to-head for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz, 18. (El Nacional - in Catalan)
Chelsea are drawing up an offer for 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (TuttoJuve - in Italian)
Chelsea have made a £34m bid for Real Madrid and Brazil defender Eder Militao, 23. (El Nacional - in Catalan)
Roma are stepping up negotiations with Manchester United over a loan deal with option to buy for Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 22. (Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia)
Leeds United have made contact with Arsenal and England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah over a return to Elland Road. The 22-year-old previously spent six months on loan with Leeds before being recalled. (Tuttomercato)
With new manager Steven Gerrard at the helm, Aston Villa are interested in Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, 26. (Record)
Gerrard also wants to bring 25-year-old Rangers winger Ryan Kent to Villa. (Metro)
Arsenal and England U21 striker Folarin Balogun, 20, says he is open to a move away from the Gunners to secure first-team football. (Mirror)
