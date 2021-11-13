Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are willing to sell England midfielder Jesse Lingard for £10m in January. (Sun) external-link

New Barcelona manager Xavi wants the club to re-sign Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 30, from Liverpool. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino would welcome a return to the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona are considering a loan move for 23-year-old Chelsea and United States midfielder Christian Pulisic. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 26, is a key target for new Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who was previously Ake's manager at Bournemouth. (90min) external-link

Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 24, is on the radar of Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are still monitoring Manchester United and France's 28-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Real Madrid could go head-to-head for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz, 18. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Chelsea are drawing up an offer for 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (TuttoJuve - in Italian) external-link

'What he does is really quite special' Michael Beale - meet the man behind Steven Gerrard's success

Chelsea have made a £34m bid for Real Madrid and Brazil defender Eder Militao, 23. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Roma are stepping up negotiations with Manchester United over a loan deal with option to buy for Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 22. (Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Leeds United have made contact with Arsenal and England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah over a return to Elland Road. The 22-year-old previously spent six months on loan with Leeds before being recalled. (Tuttomercato) external-link

With new manager Steven Gerrard at the helm, Aston Villa are interested in Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, 26. (Record) external-link

Gerrard also wants to bring 25-year-old Rangers winger Ryan Kent to Villa. (Metro) external-link

Arsenal and England U21 striker Folarin Balogun, 20, says he is open to a move away from the Gunners to secure first-team football. (Mirror) external-link

Sunday's Star Sport