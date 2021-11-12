Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are keen on Chelsea's Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, and could make a move to sign the former RB Leipzig player on loan in January. Werner has started just four Premier League games this season. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City will resist any approach from Barcelona to sign Raheem Sterling, 26, in January. Barca have been linked with a move for the England forward, who has started just three Premier League games this season. (ESPN) external-link

City are also prepared to test Tottenham's resolve in January by reviving their interest in England striker Harry Kane having failed to lure the 28-year-old to Etihad Stadium in the summer. (ESPN) external-link

England boss Gareth Southgate is close to signing a contract extension, worth around £5m a year, that will see the 51-year-old lead the Three Lions to the end of Euro 2024. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 28, could join Borussia Dortmund in January, 18 months after joining Blues from Ajax for £33m. (Mirror) external-link

Sevilla are determined to keep France defender Jules Kounde, 23, until next summer despite interest from Manchester United. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are interested in Club Bruges' Belgium forward Charles de Ketelaere but face competition from AC Milan for the 20-year-old's signature. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Wolves' Spanish winger Adama Traore, 25, is wanted by Valencia.(Sun) external-link

Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot hopes to stay at Manchester United despite interest from Roma, who are managed by Jose Mourinho, the coach that brought the 22-year-old to Old Trafford in 2018. (Caught Offside) external-link

Dean Smith, sacked by Aston Villa last Sunday, is set to make a quick return to management with struggling Norwich City after Frank Lampard dropped out of the running. (Sun) external-link

England keeper Dean Henderson, 24, is looking to leave Manchester United after losing the number one shirt to David de Gea. Henderson has made just one start for the Red Devils this season. (Mail) external-link

Paulo Fonseca has not given up on his dream of managing in the Premier League despite the 48-year-old Portuguese coach missing out on the Tottenham and Newcastle jobs. (Sun) external-link

Former Aston Villa striker Dwight Yorke, 50, says he did not receive a response when he contacted his former club about the managerial role before Steven Gerrard's appointment. (Sky Sports) external-link

