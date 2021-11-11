Transfer rumours: Sterling, Ndidi, Bale, Kulusevski, Van de Beek
Manchester City are willing to sell forward Raheem Sterling and value the 26-year-old England international at around £45m. (Metro)
Barcelona would be keen to take Sterling on loan in January but are also interested in RB Leipzig's Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, 23. (Marca - in Spanish)
New Barcelona boss Xavi will have less than €10m (£8.6m) to spend on strengthening his squad in January. (ESPN)
Newcastle are targeting three Manchester United players in January - Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, and English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24. (Mirror)
Real Madrid want Leicester's Nigeria international defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 24, in January. (Leicestershire Live, via Fichajes)
Tottenham are not planning a move for Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, despite reports linking the 32-year-old with a return to north London. (Football London)
Spurs are interested in signing 21-year-old Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal are also looking at Kulusevski, who has been out of favour at Juventus this season. (Sky Italy - in Italian)
French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 22, wants to stay at Marseille when his loan from Arsenal ends. (RMC, via Mirror)
German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 33, has been told to focus on football rather than "commercial interests" by Fenerbahce president Ali Koc. (Fenerbache TV, via Goal)
Barcelona will not be re-signing 38-year-old Brazilian right-back Dani Alves, who is a free agent and was linked with the club. (Goal)
Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig and USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 22. (Mirror, via Sport Bild)
Fenerbahce's 23-year-old Hungarian central defender Attila Szalai is wanted by both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. (CNN Turk, in Turkish)
