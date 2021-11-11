Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are willing to sell forward Raheem Sterling and value the 26-year-old England international at around £45m. (Metro) external-link

Barcelona would be keen to take Sterling on loan in January but are also interested in RB Leipzig's Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, 23. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

New Barcelona boss Xavi will have less than €10m (£8.6m) to spend on strengthening his squad in January. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle are targeting three Manchester United players in January - Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, and English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid want Leicester's Nigeria international defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 24, in January. (Leicestershire Live, via Fichajes) external-link

Tottenham are not planning a move for Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, despite reports linking the 32-year-old with a return to north London. (Football London) external-link

Spurs are interested in signing 21-year-old Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are also looking at Kulusevski, who has been out of favour at Juventus this season. (Sky Italy - in Italian) external-link

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 22, wants to stay at Marseille when his loan from Arsenal ends. (RMC, via Mirror) external-link

German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 33, has been told to focus on football rather than "commercial interests" by Fenerbahce president Ali Koc. (Fenerbache TV, via Goal) external-link

Barcelona will not be re-signing 38-year-old Brazilian right-back Dani Alves, who is a free agent and was linked with the club. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig and USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 22. (Mirror, via Sport Bild) external-link

Fenerbahce's 23-year-old Hungarian central defender Attila Szalai is wanted by both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. (CNN Turk, in Turkish) external-link

