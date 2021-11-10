Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paul Pogba wants to renew his contract with Manchester United but the 28-year-old France midfielder is demanding he overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo to become the Premier League's highest-paid player. (L'Equipe, via Metro) external-link

Barcelona are preparing to bolster their forward line in January with Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 34, and 25-year-old German international Timo Werner of Chelsea all being considered. (Marca, via Mirror) external-link

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, 34, could be set for a move back to Barcelona despite the Argentina forward having only quit the La Liga giants for Paris St-Germain three months ago. (Daily Star) external-link

Aston Villa will pay Rangers around £3m in compensation if Steven Gerrard becomes their new manager. (Times) external-link

Newcastle are eyeing up a move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato, via Mirror) external-link

But Newcastle may find it difficult to buy or loan players from Premier League clubs in January because some top-flight teams do not want to do business with them. (Telegraph) external-link

Liverpool are lining up a triple January transfer swoop to cover for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita when the trio head off to the Africa Cup of Nations, with Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 28, among those being considered. (Daily Star) external-link

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is wooing Fulham's 19-year-old England youth international midfielder Fabio Carvalho and is trying to fix him up with a move to Liverpool. (Daily Mail) external-link

Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic remains a priority target for Juventus, despite interest from Premier League clubs in the 21-year-old Serbia international. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Bayern Munich scouts have been watching 17-year-old West Brom striker Reyes Cleary, who has scored 14 goals in 12 games this season. (Daily Mail) external-link

The perfect fit? Eddie Howe ready for the challenge at Newcastle

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, has told Chelsea fans not to worry about his future despite his contract expiring in the summer. (Standard) external-link

Christensen's Chelsea future hinges on whether or not an impasse over the terms and length of his proposed new contract can be broken. (Telegraph) external-link

Juventus have offered Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, to fellow Serie A side Roma on loan. (Calciomercatio - in Italian) external-link