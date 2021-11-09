Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton and Newcastle United are interested in signing Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, in the January transfer window, before his contract expires at the end of the season. (Star) external-link

Barcelona stars remain disgruntled with Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, accusing the 29-year-old of downing tools amid rumours of a potential move to Newcastle United. (Star) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss. (Eurosport) external-link

Manchester United are hoping to beat Chelsea to sign 22-year-old France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla. (Express via AS) external-link

Liverpool are interested in West Ham's English winger Jarrod Bowen, 24, but will not make a move for him in January. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United could land France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, on a free transfer if the winger refuses to sign a new deal with Barcelona. (Express) external-link

But Barcelona are prepared to offer Dembele a contract which is linked to how much time he can spend on the pitch. (Sport) external-link

Genoa boss Andriy Shevchenko wants to sign Chelsea and USA attacker Christian Pulisic, 23. (Secolo XIX - in Italian) external-link

A Premier League return for Gerrard? Rangers boss wanted by Aston Villa

Barcelona should re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, in 2023 when his Paris St-Germain contract ends, says former club president candidate Victor Font. (Marca) external-link

Newcastle United have entered talks with representatives of 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany central defender Niklas Sule. (Newcastle World) external-link

German side Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a January bid for Arsenal and former England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah, 22. (Sun) external-link

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, is top of West Ham's striker shortlist. The 26-year-old Argentina international is currently at Serie A side Verona, on loan from Cagliari. (Express) external-link

Former United States and Swansea City boss Bob Bradley, 63, is set to become the manager of Major League Soccer side Toronto FC. (AS) external-link