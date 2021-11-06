Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid will insert a 1bn euro release clause when they renew the contract of Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 21, at the end of the season. (AS in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick on their list of candidates if they sack Ole Gunner Solskjaer and the German is interested in taking over at Old Trafford. (Christian Falk, Bild Sport head of football) external-link

Newcastle United's move to appoint Eddie Howe as their new boss has stalled after they failed to reach an agreement with Jason Tindall to be his number two. (90 Min) external-link

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been linked with going back to former club Inter Milan to sign some of their players but the Serie A club's manager, Simone Inzaghi, says he has not thought about the rumours and "it's too early to think about January". (Football Italia) external-link

Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, 25, is an option Liverpool are considering in order to strengthen their midfield next summer, with Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham, 18, appearing to be too expensive for the Reds. (Fichajes.net - in Spanish) external-link

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has played down the chances of the Goodison Park club being able to embark on a spending spree in January. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko is set to be named as Genoa's new manager after the Italian club sacked Davide Ballardini. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror) external-link

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has agreed to take over at Middlesbrough following the departure of Neil Warnock from the club. (Teesside Live) external-link

Juventus could make a move for Borussia Dortmund and Belgium midfielder Alex Witsel, 32, in the January transfer window. (Bild, via 90 Min) external-link

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says it is up to Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne if he stays at the Serie A club, with the 30-year-old's contract running out next summer. (Calciomercato) external-link