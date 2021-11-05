Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are looking at signing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28, on a free transfer when his Blues contract runs out next summer and could offer the Germany international a deal worth £200,000-a-week. (AS, via Mail) external-link

Newcastle United have made Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 29, a transfer priority. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Officials from Arsenal and Fiorentina met in London this week to discuss a deal that would see 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic join the Gunners. (Express) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba let Manchester United know he would be open to signing a new deal with the club in 2019, but the Old Trafford side decided against offering him a new contract. The 28-year-old's current deal runs out next summer. (Mail) external-link

Solskjaer's future, Man City's title hopes & Ronaldo regrets What is at stake in the Manchester derby?

New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to sign his former player, Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea want to sign Fenerbahce and Hungary defender Attila Szalai, 23. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona will look to cut short 31-year-old Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong's loan deal from Sevilla in January. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Incoming Barca boss Xavi wants to make Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25, his first signing. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Serbia forward Luka Jovic, 23, is pushing for a move away from Real Madrid in January. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, was linked with a move away from Manchester City in the summer, but says he is "feeling happy right now" at the club. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Liverpool in the past and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is an admirer of the 24-year-old English player. (Liverpool Echo) external-link