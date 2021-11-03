Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle are expected to make a move for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with Barcelona keen to offload the 29-year-old Brazil international. (Sport) external-link

Manchester United plan to scout Monaco's highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, as they step up their search for a replacement for 28-year-old France star Paul Pogba. (Football Insider) external-link

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe may demand an Olympics clause be inserted into any potential contract with Real Madrid after the 22-year-old publicly expressed his desire to represent France at the Paris Games in 2024. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Brazilian side Palmeiras are interested in signing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, 34, when the Uruguayan's contract ends next summer. (Daily Express) external-link

Villarreal manager Unai Emery, 50, turned down a move to Newcastle because the club wanted a clause in his contract which would allow them to sack him if the Magpies are relegated at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror) external-link

Manchester City have told Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, 48, they would be interested in him taking over from Pep Guardiola when the 50-year-old Spaniard leaves the Premier League champions. (The Transfer Podcast via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Tottenham are leading the race to sign 21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbian open to a move to the Premier League. (La Nazione - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are hopeful of tying France winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, down to a new three-year contract by the end of November. Dembele, whose current deal expires next summer, is said to have agreed a pay cut. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Everton are considering a move for Real Mallorca and Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba, 25, in January. (Fichajes via Daily Mail) external-link

Wolves plan to "accelerate talks" with RB Leipzig to turn 25-year-old South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan's loan into a permanent deal. The Midlands club could also revive their attempts to sign Portugal international Renato Sanches, 24, from French club Lille. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Barcelona will move for 24-year-old Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in January, but may only be able to afford a loan deal for the Frenchman. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards, a key cog in the Reds' recent success and instrumental in signing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, could move to German side RB Leipzig in January. (Sport Bild via Daily Mail) external-link

West Ham right-back Ben Johnson, 21, is to be offered a new contract by the Premier League club after recently breaking into David Moyes' starting XI. (Daily Star) external-link