Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England striker Harry Kane, 28, will abandon plans to quit Tottenham after the arrival of Antonio Conte as their new manager. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United's Paul Pogba prefers a return to Juventus over joining Paris St-Germain or Real Madrid when the France midfielder, 28, becomes a free agent next summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Erling Braut Haaland has decided to leave Borussia Dortmund and his agent wants the Norway striker, 21, to join Barcelona. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Borussia Dortmund, though, are confident they will keep Manchester City and Chelsea target Haaland, despite a £64m release clause that is believed to kick in next year. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard could join Newcastle in the January transfer window, with Carlo Ancelotti prepared to let the 30-year-old Belgian leave. (Star) external-link

Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte Why has ex-Inter Milan and Chelsea boss decided to join Spurs now?

Antonio Conte is set to make AC Milan's 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie his first signing as Tottenham manager. (Metro, via Sportitalia) external-link

Conte also wants Tottenham to sign Inter Milan's Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, 29, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle are planning a free transfer swoop for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic as the Croatia defensive midfielder, 28, is out of contract next summer. (Sun) external-link

Despite Unai Emery being favourite, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is being pushed for the Newcastle manager's job by caretaker boss Graeme Jones, who was previously the Spaniard's assistant with Belgium. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham, West Ham and Southampton are all chasing West Brom's England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28, whose contract expires next summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham are also ready to rival Juventus for Fiorentina's Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Christian Eriksen is open to rejoining Ajax in January as the Danish midfielder, 29, is unable to play for his current club Inter Milan having been fitted with a heart defibrillator. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

England youth international Fabio Carvalho has turned down a 'massive' offer to stay with Fulham and the 19-year-old winger, who has been linked with Real Madrid, is now set to be out of contract at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link