Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects he will still be in charge of Manchester United for their next match after the international break, at Watford. (Guardian) external-link

Rio Ferdinand, six times a Premier League winner with Manchester United, has urged his old club to sack Solskjaer after a poor run of form. (YouTube, via Mirror) external-link

Watford and Newcastle are keen on taking Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones on loan, with a host of Championship clubs also interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Dean Smith, sacked as Aston Villa boss at the weekend, could be handed an immediate return to football with Norwich City interested in him becoming their next manager. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is also in the frame for the Norwich job, along with Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham will have to pay Fiorentina £60m to beat north London rivals Arsenal to the signing of Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (La Nazione, via Express) external-link

Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, is prepared to stay with Chelsea for the full duration of his season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, despite only playing for two minutes in the Premier League since the deal began in August. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, says he is now happy to stay at the club after trying to leave during the summer transfer window. (PA Media, via Mail) external-link

Newcastle United want to sign Lazio and Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 26, when the winter window opens. (Sun) external-link

Southampton, Brighton and Brentford are all interested in Chelsea's English midfielder Ben Elliott, 19. (Sun) external-link

Former Chelsea technical director and ex-Nigeria international Michael Emenalo has emerged as the leading contender to become Newcastle United's new director of football. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Craig Shakespeare could join Claudio Ranieri's coaching team at Watford following his exit from Aston Villa. Shakespeare was Ranieri's assistant at Leicester when they won the Premier League in 2016. (Football Insider) external-link