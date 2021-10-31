Transfer rumours: Van de Beek, Conte, Pogba, Hernandez, Ceballos, Gouiri

Barcelona are interested in taking Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, on loan. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Tottenham are working hard on a deal that would see Antonio Conte replace Nuno Espirito Santo as manager. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)external-link

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, 46, is also under consideration to replace Nuno as Tottenham boss. (Standard)external-link

Ryan Mason, 30, will be placed in interim charge of Tottenham until Christmas. (Football Insider)external-link

Real Madrid are looking closely at Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, as well as Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28, as potential new signings. (Marca)external-link

Paris St-Germain are also monitoring Pogba's situation at Manchester United. (Le10 Sport - in French)external-link

France left-back Theo Hernandez, 24, is set to snub a move to Manchester City in favour of signing a new deal at AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Manchester United missed out on signing PSG and Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, last summer because they weren't able to make a firm offer with several players staying at the club. (Mail)external-link

Arsenal are still keeping tabs on Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 25, despite not signing him after a two-year loan spell. (El Nacional, via TEAMtalk)external-link

Nice and France Under-21 forward Amine Gouiri, 21, is a target for Manchester City. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic wants to join Juventus. The 21-year-old has been linked with Manchester City. (Tuttosport - in Italian)external-link

