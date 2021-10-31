Transfer rumours: Van de Beek, Conte, Pogba, Hernandez, Ceballos, Gouiri
Barcelona are interested in taking Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, on loan. (Sport - in Spanish)
Tottenham are working hard on a deal that would see Antonio Conte replace Nuno Espirito Santo as manager. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, 46, is also under consideration to replace Nuno as Tottenham boss. (Standard)
Ryan Mason, 30, will be placed in interim charge of Tottenham until Christmas. (Football Insider)
Real Madrid are looking closely at Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, as well as Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28, as potential new signings. (Marca)
Paris St-Germain are also monitoring Pogba's situation at Manchester United. (Le10 Sport - in French)
France left-back Theo Hernandez, 24, is set to snub a move to Manchester City in favour of signing a new deal at AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Manchester United missed out on signing PSG and Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, last summer because they weren't able to make a firm offer with several players staying at the club. (Mail)
Arsenal are still keeping tabs on Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 25, despite not signing him after a two-year loan spell. (El Nacional, via TEAMtalk)
Nice and France Under-21 forward Amine Gouiri, 21, is a target for Manchester City. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic wants to join Juventus. The 21-year-old has been linked with Manchester City. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
