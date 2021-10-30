Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle are interested in Real Madrid and Germany's 31-year-old midfielder Toni Kroos. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

The Magpies aren't concerned by Aaron Ramsey's wage demands as they consider signing the 30-year-old Wales midfielder from Juventus in January. (Tuttosport, via Mirror) external-link

Newcastle want Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to be the club's new manager but face a struggle to convince him to move. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are considering a move for Real Madrid and Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 23. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool will let German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 28, leave for free in January - he has not played for the club since 2018. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham face competition from Bayern Munich to sign Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani at the end of the season. The French forward, 22, is out of contract in the summer. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Donny van de Beek's Manchester United team-mates encouraged the Netherlands midfielder, 24, to change agent in a bid to force a move away from Old Trafford. Conversations have taken place with Everton and Wolves over a loan deal. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool are keen on Leicester and England winger Harvey Barnes, 23. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham have joined Leeds in the race to sign Espanyol's Spanish striker Raul de Tomas, 27. (Sport Witness, via TEAMtalk) external-link

Crystal Palace will cut short striker Jean-Philippe Mateta's loan deal in January. The 24-year-old Frenchman is on loan until the end of the season from Mainz but is not in manager Patrick Vieira's plans. (Sun) external-link

Antonio Conte does not want to take charge of a team mid-season. The former Chelsea and Inter boss has been linked with the manager's job at Manchester United and Newcastle United. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link