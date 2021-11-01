Last updated on .From the section Sport

The Ravens secured a 2-1 victory over Brocton on Saturday

FC Isle of Man's first home fixture on Saturday was a "great occasion" for the players, the team's captain has said.

The Ravens came from behind to secure victory against Brocton in their first home game in the North West Counties Football League First Division South.

Jack McVey, who scored a header in the 60th minute, said the support from about 1,600 home fans in attendance at The Bowl had been "unbelievable".

The team are seventh in the table in their first season.

The Ravens have now won eight games along with four draws and three defeats.

McVey said the team had "loved every minute" of the home game, but the "most important thing" was securing three more points.

Brocton's Ben Haddaway gave the visitors an early lead when FC Isle of Man failed to clear a corner just two minutes in.

And the home fans had to wait until 15 minutes into the second half for the equaliser by McVey, who was named man of the match for his efforts.

Ten minutes later, Luke Murray secured the winning goal for the Manx club with a deflection off the right post.

The home victory followed a string of 14 away matches and two cup games, which saw the players travel off the island to compete.

Manager Chris Bass said the players had shown "great determination to get the right result in front of our own fans".

He said: "To come from behind and to give all these fans such an exciting game is more than we could have asked for.

"What a way to win our first game here at The Bowl."

Paying tribute to the Brocton players, he said the team had given the Ravens a "challenge right from the off and their players can also be proud to have performed so well in front of such a partisan crowd".

"It's been an incredible experience, the whole week, not just today," he added.