Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the battle to sign Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, in a £60m deal. (Star) external-link

Paris St-Germain have joined the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha, 24, after receiving glowing references from his Brazil team-mate Neymar. (Teamtalk) external-link

Liverpool is one of the clubs that has expressed an interest in signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, from Borussia Dortmund. (Sport1, via Sun) external-link

Marc Overmars will leave Ajax to become Newcastle's director of football in January or February. (De Telegraaf via Voetbal Primeur - in Dutch) external-link

Manchester United will be forced to pay manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a £7.5m severance package if they sack him now. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United players turned on Solskjaer during a dressing room inquest. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has attempted to rally the Manchester United dressing room and encourage team-mates to support Solskjaer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Newcastle had a scout watching Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, 18, as the Germany international played against Cologne on Sunday. (Bild - in German) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are in contact with Chelsea over the future of Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, and USA winger Christian Pulisic, 23. (Teamtalk) external-link

Liverpool plan to use a signing-on fee to help Mohamed Salah, 29, become their highest earner but reports the Egypt forward is asking for £500,000 per week in a new contract are inaccurate. (Teamtalk) external-link

Michael Edwards is planning to leave his role as Liverpool's sporting director at the end of the season and the 41-year-old Englishman does not have a new job lined up. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona have made an initial enquiry about Monaco's Brazilian full-back Caio Henrique, 24. (AS - in Spanish) external-link