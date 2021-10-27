Transfer rumours: Phillips, Raphinha, Bellingham, Overmars, Ronaldo, Salah
Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the battle to sign Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, in a £60m deal. (Star)
Paris St-Germain have joined the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha, 24, after receiving glowing references from his Brazil team-mate Neymar. (Teamtalk)
Liverpool is one of the clubs that has expressed an interest in signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, from Borussia Dortmund. (Sport1, via Sun)
Marc Overmars will leave Ajax to become Newcastle's director of football in January or February. (De Telegraaf via Voetbal Primeur - in Dutch)
Manchester United will be forced to pay manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a £7.5m severance package if they sack him now. (Sun)
Manchester United players turned on Solskjaer during a dressing room inquest. (Times - subscription required)
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has attempted to rally the Manchester United dressing room and encourage team-mates to support Solskjaer. (Manchester Evening News)
Newcastle had a scout watching Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, 18, as the Germany international played against Cologne on Sunday. (Bild - in German)
Borussia Dortmund are in contact with Chelsea over the future of Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, and USA winger Christian Pulisic, 23. (Teamtalk)
Liverpool plan to use a signing-on fee to help Mohamed Salah, 29, become their highest earner but reports the Egypt forward is asking for £500,000 per week in a new contract are inaccurate. (Teamtalk)
Michael Edwards is planning to leave his role as Liverpool's sporting director at the end of the season and the 41-year-old Englishman does not have a new job lined up. (Football Insider)
Barcelona have made an initial enquiry about Monaco's Brazilian full-back Caio Henrique, 24. (AS - in Spanish)