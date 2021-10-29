Transfer rumours: Pogba, Rodgers, Salah, Ronaldo, Hazard, Xavi, Martinez, Saliba
Manchester United will not sell Paul Pogba in January and are fully prepared for the 28-year-old France midfielder to leave at the end of the season for free when his contract expires. (Telegraph, subscription required)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss. (ESPN)
Liverpool want Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, to agree a new contract before the January transfer window opens. (Football Insider)
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, wants to still be playing for Portugal in the 2026 World Cup. (Sun)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will allow Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, to leave the club if he wants to go. (Marca)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Barcelona legend Xavi is ready to take charge of the Spanish club, saying his former team-mate has more managerial experience than he did when he took the job. (Goal)
Xavi will try to make Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25, one of his first signings if he becomes Barcelona manager. (Sport)
Arsenal's Spanish boss Mikel Arteta - a former Barcelona youth player - has ruled himself out of contention for the vacant Barcelona manager's job. (Sky Sports)
Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 29, tops Tottenham's wish list if 35-year-old France international Hugo Lloris leaves next summer. (Independent)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says French defender William Saliba, 20, could fight for a place in the Gunners squad when he returns from his loan at Marseille next season. (Goal)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has called Belgium international Youri Tielemans "one of the best midfielders in Europe" with Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich linked with the 24-year-old. (Mirror)
Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, says he would only leave the club for three teams in the world - Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Sport Witness)
Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez - the 24-year-old who was wanted by Manchester City - is set to sign a new contract at Inter Milan. (Manchester Evening News)
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said it was a "joy" to work with 21-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, but said it was too early to discuss a permanent transfer. (Independent)
Newcastle United caretaker boss Graeme Jones has suggested he is guaranteed to be at least assistant manager of the club in future - regardless of who is appointed as head coach. (Chronicle)
Arsenal are interested in signing Club Bruges and Netherlands winger Noa Lang, 22, and have received a boost with Borussia Monchengladbach ending their interest in the player. (Football.London)