Manchester United will not sell Paul Pogba in January and are fully prepared for the 28-year-old France midfielder to leave at the end of the season for free when his contract expires. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool want Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, to agree a new contract before the January transfer window opens. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, wants to still be playing for Portugal in the 2026 World Cup. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will allow Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, to leave the club if he wants to go. (Marca) external-link

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Barcelona legend Xavi is ready to take charge of the Spanish club, saying his former team-mate has more managerial experience than he did when he took the job. (Goal) external-link

Xavi will try to make Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25, one of his first signings if he becomes Barcelona manager. (Sport) external-link

Arsenal's Spanish boss ​​​​​Mikel Arteta - a former Barcelona youth player - has ruled himself out of contention for the vacant Barcelona manager's job. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 29, tops Tottenham's wish list if 35-year-old France international Hugo Lloris leaves next summer. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says French defender William Saliba, 20, could fight for a place in the Gunners squad when he returns from his loan at Marseille next season. (Goal) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has called Belgium international Youri Tielemans "one of the best midfielders in Europe" with Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich linked with the 24-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, says he would only leave the club for three teams in the world - Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Sport Witness) external-link

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez - the 24-year-old who was wanted by Manchester City - is set to sign a new contract at Inter Milan. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said it was a "joy" to work with 21-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, but said it was too early to discuss a permanent transfer. (Independent) external-link

Newcastle United caretaker boss Graeme Jones has suggested he is guaranteed to be at least assistant manager of the club in future - regardless of who is appointed as head coach. (Chronicle) external-link

Arsenal are interested in signing Club Bruges and Netherlands winger Noa Lang, 22, and have received a boost with Borussia Monchengladbach ending their interest in the player. (Football.London) external-link