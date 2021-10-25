Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, wants a £500,000-a-week contract to stay with the Reds. (Football Insider) external-link

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job as Manchester United manager and the 48-year-old Norwegian had already lost the faith of a number of his squad, even before Sunday's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United's hierarchy are giving serious consideration to dismissing Solskjaer before their next game at Tottenham on Saturday. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane is not keen on the top job at Old Trafford despite being out of work after leaving Real Madrid in May. The 49-year-old has his sights set on managing either Paris St-Germain or the France national team, but neither position is available. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United have set their sights on signing Aston Villa and Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, 27, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Newcastle and England Under-21 defender Ryan Taylor, 37, says the Magpies should approach Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, 41, about the managerial vacancy at St James' Park. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea's English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 22, is close to agreeing a new long-term contract after establishing himself in the first team this season. (Football.London) external-link

Barcelona's Dutch manager Ronald Koeman, 58, will find his position in danger if his side fail to win all their next three games. (Marca) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has decided to change his agent as he seeks to leave Manchester United this winter, with Everton, Newcastle and Juventus interested in the 24-year-old. (Metro) external-link

Chelsea's contract talks with 25-year-old Denmark centre-half Andreas Christensen have stalled amid a two-month lack of contact between both parties over a new deal. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton are interested in signing Stoke City and Australia defender Harry Souttar, 23. (Football Insider) external-link