Last updated on .From the section Sport

On this week's episode of Question of Sport, Paddy McGuinness, Sam Quek and Ugo Monye are joined by sports stars Pat Cash, Lauren Williams, Richard Kilty and Lianne Sanderson.

Striker Sanderson won 50 caps for England and in recognition of her appearance on the show, we've put together a selection of questions all about women's football.

Watch Question of Sport on Friday night at 19:30 BST on BBC One.