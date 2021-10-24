Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton and West Ham are among those keen on signing Inter Milan's Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 32. However, there is also interest from Bundesliga clubs for the player. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United would have to produce an 'exceptional and extraordinary' offer to tempt Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to take over as manager. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini is attracting the interest of Premier League clubs after the 25-year-old Frenchman scored against Paris St-Germain last weekend. (Sun) external-link

Brazilian full-back Marcelo has told Real Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season with Brazilian club Fluminese a likely destination for the 33-year-old. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes has warned that any club would have to pay over £100m to stand any chance of signing England midfielder Declan Rice. (Sky Sports via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea have made an enquiry over the availability of Porto winger Luis Diaz but Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also contacted the 24-year-old's representatives. (Nicolo Schira on Twitter) external-link

French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, says a crisis meeting with chairman Daniel Levy saved his Tottenham Hotspur career. (Sun) external-link

Talks between Paul Pogba and Manchester United over the French midfielder's contract renewal have been put on hold until April by the 28-year-old's agent Mino Raiola. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan have reached an impasse in contract talks with Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie as the 24-year-old continues to be linked with top clubs across Europe. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is tipped to leave Stamford Bridge next summer with the 28-year-old German linked with Juventus, Manchester City, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain. (Wettfreunde - in German) external-link

