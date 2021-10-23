Transfer rumours: Coady, Pogba, Overmars, Tielemans, Pepi, Dybala, Kroos, Kounde
Wolves skipper Conor Coady is on Newcastle's wanted list for the January transfer window with the 28-year-old England defender likely to cost in the region of £20m. (Sun)
Manchester United will do all they can to keep French midfielder Paul Pogba at Old Trafford with Real Madrid hoping to seal a free transfer for the 28-year-old at the end of the season. (AS - in Spanish)
Former Dutch international Marc Overmars has opened talks with Newcastle about becoming their new director of football. (Mirror)
Manager Brendan Rodgers has denied reports that Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans has rejected a new contract at Leicester City with the 24-year-old attracting the interest of a number of clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United. (Mail)
FC Dallas's teenage striker Ricardo Pepi is attracting the interest of a number of Premier League clubs with Liverpool and Manchester United among those interested in the 18-year-old American. (Mirror)
Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala, 27, has all but reached an agreement with Juventus over a new contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Chelsea have been warned by Sevilla that they will not sell star French defender Jules Kounde, 22, on the cheap. (Sun)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking at Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos with the 31-year-old's current deal set to expire in 2023. (El Nacional - in Catalan)
Everton are leading the race to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United but the 28-year-old English midfielder is also wanted by West Ham and Newcastle. (Football Insider)
Atletico Madrid and Urguay striker Luis Suarez wants to stay at the club beyond the current season. The 34-year-old has scored five goals this season but his deal ends next summer. (Marca - in Spanish)
Ajax are keen to keep hold of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is attracting the interest of clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus, and are working on a new deal for the 19-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
