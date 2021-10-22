Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte would be "interested" in taking over at Manchester United if the Premier League club sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (The Transfer Window Podcast via Star) external-link

Everton are preparing to make a move for Inter Milan and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 32, with the former Arsenal and Manchester United forward free to leave the Italian club in January. (InterLive - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, has asked his agent to secure him a move to Real Madrid. (Sun external-link )

Chelsea will not exercise their £34m option to sign 26-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on a permanent basis. The Spain international has struggled to make an impact since joining the Blues on loan in August. (La Razon - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, was 'spoilt' and 'broke equality and humility rules' at Juventus. (Mail external-link )

English defender Chris Smalling, 31, could be one of several players to leave Roma in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Leicester and France Under-21 defender Wesley Fofana, 20, is attracting interest from Manchester United and Newcastle. (But! Football Club via Sport Witness) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will reject any offers to sell French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, in January, and will instead allow him to leave for free when his contract expires in the summer. (Sun external-link )

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of signing 28-year-old Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, whose contract talks with Chelsea having reached an impasse. (ESPN) external-link

Rudiger's priority is to stay with Chelsea, but the race for his signature 'is open'. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle are all interested in France winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, who is likely to leave Barcelona next summer. (90Min) external-link

England midfielder Harry Winks, 25, has cast doubt over his Tottenham future after admitting that he is struggling to recapture his best form as a bit-part player under Nuno Espirito Santo. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle captain and English defender Jamaal Lascelles, 27, says the players must take responsibility for Steve Bruce's sacking. (Mail external-link )

Manchester City are prepared to join Barcelona in the race to sign 21-year-old Brazil winger Antony from Ajax. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham and Southampton are interested in Sassuolo's Serbian attacking midfielder Filip Djuricic, 29, who spent the second half of the 2014-15 season on loan at the Saints. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link