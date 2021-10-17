Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are unlikely to pursue Manchester United's Paul Pogba when the France midfielder's contract ends next summer as the Spanish club cannot afford the 28-year-old's wages. (AS external-link )

Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, is on Burnley's radar for the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 32, will receive an offer from Arsenal in the January window. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain will target either Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, or Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 21, in 2022 as a replacement for France's Kylian Mbappe. (Le 10 Sport) external-link

Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has spoken to Manchester City and Chelsea in the hope of shaping a deal for the 22-year-old. (Calcio Mercato external-link )

Spain forward Ansu Fati's contract renewal talks have stalled at Barcelona as the 18-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes wants a two-year term and is rejecting a 1bn euro (£844m) release clause. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is a target for Real Madrid to help the Spanish club with their transfers. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are targeting Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa have Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey on their radar after his impressive Serie A form, but the 19-year-old Scottish defender is in no rush to return from Italy. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be sacked despite the Norwegian winning only four of eight Premier League matches this season. (The Athletic external-link )

Arsenal and Leicester City have their eyes on Southampton and Norway winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, 27. (Team Talk) external-link

