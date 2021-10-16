Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid will offer midfielder Eden Hazard, 30, and money for Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29. (Ekrem Konur) external-link

Salah's agent has flown to Liverpool for face-to-face talks about a new contract. (Mirror, via Star Online) external-link

Newcastle United are in the picture for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, with the 21-year-old Norway international also wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris St-Germain. (AS, via Sport Witness) external-link

Newcastle have a planned budget of just £50m for the first window under their Saudi Arabian owners. (Sunday Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United have set aside £70m for the next transfer window, which will be available as long as they feel they can sustain a genuine Premier League title challenge. (Star Sunday) external-link

Real Madrid and Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 23, has been chosen to replace French forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30, at Arsenal. (Fichajes) external-link

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has asked his agent to negotiate with Manchester United, with the 22-year-old France international also a target for Chelsea and Real Madrid. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, has advised England defender Declan Rice, 22, to reject transfer offers from Manchester United and Chelsea and stay at West Ham. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal midfielder and Norway captain Martin Odegaard, 22, is open to the idea of returning to Real Sociedad, says Australia's former Gunners loan goalkeeper Mat Ryan, 29, now with Real Sociedad. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror Online) external-link

Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, wants £400,000 per week to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. (MailOnline) external-link

Robert Lewandowski's agent says Manchester City is a "possible destination" for the 33-year-old Poland and Bayern Munich striker in the future. (Bild, via Star Online) external-link

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has offered to rejoin the club on a 'low-cost' deal. The 38-year-old Brazil international is a free agent after terminating his contract with Sao Paolo in September. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool have joined the race for 22-year-old Club Bruges and Netherlands forward Noa Lang alongside Arsenal and Leeds. (Calciomercato, via Teamtalk) external-link

Chelsea may have to reverse their decision to send Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 20, out on loan to Norwich after Canaries manager Daniel Farke said "we are not here to develop players for other clubs". (Express Online) external-link

