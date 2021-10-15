Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, will not sign a new contract with Paris St-Germain regardless of how much money the Ligue 1 side offer him as he is determined to join Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all eyeing Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, who is valued at around £40m. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City are planning to replace England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, with Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33. (Express) external-link

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts that England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, may not be persuaded to sign a new deal at the club unless he gets more game time. (Evening Standard) external-link

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has offered the Manchester United midfielder to Barcelona. The 28-year-old France international's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer and Raiola has also contacted Juventus, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs. (ESPN) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 22, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp. (Sport in Spanish) external-link

Former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a candidate to take over at Newcastle, who are expected to relieve Steve Bruce of his duties within the next week. (ESPN) external-link

Declan Rice's representatives have rubbished rumours linking the West Ham and England midfielder, 22, with a move to Newcastle. (90Min) external-link

Inter Milan are hoping to tie Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 24, down to a new contract following interest from Liverpool and PSG. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt do not expect Serbia winger Filip Kostic, 28, to join Newcastle in January. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Marseille and France midfielder Dimitri Payet, 34, says he is confused about why their on-loan French under-21 defender William Saliba, 20, has not been given more opportunities by parent club Arsenal. (L'Equipe via Metro) external-link

Premier League stars are splashing out £40,000 on crystal-encrusted toy cars for their children. (Sun) external-link

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says money is no guarantee of success and he will be amazed if Newcastle win the Premier League title before 2030. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra says the club's 2008 Champions League-winning squad have a set up a WhatsApp group as they miss the dressing room banter. (Sun) external-link

Norwich, Leicester, Everton and Manchester United are monitoring Aberdeen's 18-year-old full-back Calvin Ramsay. (Sun) external-link

