Robert Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, sees Manchester City as "possible destination" for Bayern Munich's 33-year-old Poland striker next summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Arsenal and a return to Liverpool are among the destinations that England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, could end up after he said he was open to leaving Manchester City. (Express) external-link

Leeds United are monitoring Ajax's 23-year-old Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Roma. (Football Insider) external-link

Lille president Olivier Letang has revealed that Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, will be allowed to leave the club if a big offer is submitted in January. (Express) external-link

Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, has been named alongside his Chelsea team-mate and Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25, as players Barcelona are monitoring as potential free agent recruits next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham and Tottenham have been linked with Saint-Etienne's English goalkeeper Etienne Green, 21. (TeamTalk) external-link

Newcastle United have made contact with the representatives of Real Betis and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 28. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Midfielder Jesse Lingard is prepared to leave Manchester United in January to boost his hopes of being selected in England's World Cup squad next year. Both Barcelona and AC Milan have been linked with the 28-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool expressed an interest in signing Leeds United and Brazil winger Raphinha, 24, during the summer transfer window, the player's agent Deco has revealed. (Globo Esporte - in Portuguese) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a wish list of English defenders that includes Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, 21, Leicester City's James Justin, 23, and Norwich's 21-year-old Max Aarons. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Fenerbahce are looking to make a move for Tottenham's England Under-21 midfielder Ryan Sessegnon, 21, in January. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal have no plans of allowing 20-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli to leave on loan when the transfer window opens in January. (90min) external-link

Tottenham are the latest Premier League club to show interest in Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa already keeping an eye on the 22-year-old Australian. (Football Insider) external-link