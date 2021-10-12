Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Erling Braut Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is expected to hold talks with Manchester City in January over a potential summer move for the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker. (Times, subscription required) external-link

England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, wants to be sure he remains a key part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans before he resumes contract talks with Manchester City. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool are willing to sell England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, - but only for the right price - with his former club Arsenal interested. (Mirror) external-link

The Reds have also started negotiations to sign Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, on a free transfer next summer. (Mail, via Mundo Deportivo) external-link

England midfielder Phil Foden, 21, is close to signing a new contract with Manchester City. His current deal expires in 2024. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Change of Toon? Bruce takes training with Newcastle future unclear

Manchester United have joined Chelsea and Juventus in the race for Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21. (Express) external-link

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, 26, could be the first arrival at Newcastle following their recent takeover with the France international said to be a player the club is keen on. (Sport.es) external-link

Southampton players are expecting Austrian boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, 54, to be sacked in the coming weeks with the club yet to win in the Premier League this season. (Football Insider) external-link

Germany central defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, will assess his options before making a decision over his Chelsea future, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Southampton,Tottenham and West Ham are interested in signing West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28. (Hampshire Live) external-link

Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, 26, has hinted he has no intention of returning to Arsenal when his season-long loan at Real Betis ends. (El Desmarque, via Mail) external-link

Leeds United are close to signing Spanish 17-year-old Espanyol attacker Mateo Joseph Fernandez. Leeds have offered £450,000, but Espanyol want £1m. (Team Talk) external-link

Real Madrid are keen on bringing Tottenham's Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon, 24, back to the Bernabeu before next season. (Defensa Central, via Express) external-link