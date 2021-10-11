Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have held informal talks with Real Madrid over re-signing 30-year-old Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard - but the Spanish club would want England right-back Reece James, 21, in return. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Liverpool are closely monitoring Ousmane Dembele's situation at Barcelona. The 24-year-old France winger, who has not played since Euro 2020 because of a knee injury, is out of contract at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, 63, and ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, 43, are two of the names the new Newcastle United owners are considering as a possible replacement for Steve Bruce at St James' Park. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30, has no intention of signing a new contract with the Gunners when his current deal expires at the end of the season. (Football.London) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, still believes he can be a success at Juventus with a season-and-a-half remaining on his current contract. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, says he is "not completely happy" at Paris St-Germain - just four months after joining from Liverpool. (Independent) external-link

Dutch side Feyenoord are preparing a fresh bid for Manchester United and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 19, after an injury scuppered a loan move in the summer. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United will consider selling England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, for £15m in January if he does not sign a new contract at Old Trafford, with his current deal due to expire next summer. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in re-signing Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur, but are not willing to meet the 40m euros (£33.9m) buy-back clause in the 24-year-old's contract. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus have opened talks with the agent of Manchester United's Donny van de Beek, 24, with a view to a January move for the Netherlands midfielder. (La Stampa via Football Italia) external-link

Juventus are also preparing a January loan offer for Manchester City and Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

English centre-half Ben Davies, 26, still believes he has a future at Liverpool, despite not playing for them after joining in February and then going on a season-long loan to Sheffield United. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 26, says he is happy at Brentford amid interest from Arsenal and Everton. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish) external-link

