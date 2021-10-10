Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste has played down the chances of the Spanish club being in the market to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 29, has suggested the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be his last as the Paris St-Germain forward is unsure if he has "the strength of mind to deal with football any more". (DAZN, via Goal) external-link

Barcelona may offload France winger Ousmane Dembele if the 24-year-old does not extend his contract with them and the Spanish club could then try to sign Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, as his replacement. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United's new owners are considering replacing manager Steve Bruce with Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard or ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre. (Mail) external-link

Former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick is also being looked at by the new Newcastle United hierarchy for the role of sporting director. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United will target four Manchester United players when the transfer window reopens in January with France striker Anthony Martial, 25, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, 27-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and England attacker Jesse Lingard, 28, all said to be on their wishlist. (Mirror) external-link

Juventus will use Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, as a makeweight in their attempt to bring Manchester United and France star Paul Pogba, 28, back to Turin. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are being linked with trying to sign American midfielder Weston McKennie, 23, and 21-year-old Sweden attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus. (Calciomercato, via Teamtalk) external-link

Tottenham are also eyeing 28-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata as a possible replacement for England's Harry Kane, 28. Morata is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Chelsea have agreed a new contract with 25-year-old Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, with the finishing touches being made to the deal before an announcement. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 28, says he intends to spend the rest of his career at French club Paris St-Germain. (France Info - in French) external-link

