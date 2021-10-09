Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United plan to make a move for Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, as they look to bring in a marquee signing. (Football Insider) external-link

Burnley defender James Tarkowski, 28, could become one of Newcastle's first signings since the takeover of the club, while the Magpies have also discussed fellow England player Jesse Lingard, with the 28-year-old attacking midfielder's contract at Manchester United running out next summer. (Sunday Telegraph) external-link

Newcastle are also interested in bringing in Paris St-Germain and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, although Tottenham and Juventus are also keen on the 28-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Mail on Sunday) external-link

The Tyneside club's new owners are set to sack Magpies manager Steve Bruce next week. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is interested in a takeover of Championship club Derby County, who are in administration. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Juventus could have a chance to sign 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, if they can manage to sell at least two players. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Liverpool are planning to try to sign France forward Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer when the 24-year-old's contract with Barcelona ends in the summer. (Teamtalk) external-link

Leeds United are confident that 25-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will extend his contract with them before the end of the year, with talks at an advanced stage. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are preparing to open contract talks with England defender Harry Maguire to improve the terms of 28-year-old's contract. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan are looking at Arsenal and France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, as well as Real Madrid's Serbia forward Luka Jovic, 23, as possible options in January. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Sevilla are weighing up a move for 22-year-old Blackburn Rovers and Chile striker Ben Brereton, with the Spanish club's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri, 24, being linked with a move to Arsenal or Tottenham. (Teamtalk) external-link

