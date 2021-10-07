Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 25, who is reportedly unhappy at the Bernabeu. (Mirror external-link )

Newcastle's new owners are aiming to make the club as big as Manchester City and Paris St-Germain, who also have owners from the Middle East. (Times - subscription required external-link )

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard are in the frame to replace Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who says he expects to lose his job. (Telegraph - subscription required external-link )

Manchester City are keen to open contract talks with Raheem Sterling, 26, and do not want to sell the England forward, who has less than two years left on his contract. (Sun external-link )

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Sterling and City would ask for France winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, in exchange if their player were to move to Camp Nou. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus have put a £25.4m price tag on United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 23, who is being targeted by Tottenham. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian external-link )

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has reportedly been offered to Barcelona as a January signing. The 26-year-old Belgium striker's contract expires at the end of the season and he has had limited game time under Jurgen Klopp. (The Sun) external-link

England midfielder Harry Winks, 25, could switch to Everton from Tottenham in January in order to get more game time. (CaughtOffside external-link )

Juventus and Inter want to sign Leicester's 25-year-old Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne. (Le Derniere Heure - in French external-link )

AC Milan are keen on signing France defender Samuel Umtiti, 27, from Barcelona in January. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian external-link )

Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27, could leave the club for free when his contract runs out. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 21, of Fiorentina, and Paris St-Germain's 28-year-old Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 28, are on Juventus' radar. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian external-link )

Manchester United and Chelsea are targeting Stoke City's Englishforward Emre Tezgel, 16. Manchester City are also said to be keen on the youngster. (Star) external-link

