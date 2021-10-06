Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are targeting England pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, and Ollie Watkins, 25, but face a difficult task luring them from Everton and Aston Villa respectively. (Sun external-link )

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to do battle for England and Stoke City youth striker Emre Tezgel, 16, who has been likened to Harry Kane. (Mail external-link )

Premier League clubs will join Bayern Munich in the race to sign 18-year-old German midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Liverpool are considering a move for Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as the 21-year-old's contract talks have collapsed at Fiorentina. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal remain eager to sign Club Bruges forward Noa Lang, 22, with AC Milan also interested. (Calciomercato, via TEAMtalk) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, at the club until 2023. (Sport Bild - in German external-link )

Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks, 25, wants to make a loan move away from the club in January and is willing to go abroad. (Times - subscription required external-link )

France star Kylian Mbappe's long-term future could still lie with Paris St-Germain after the 22-year-old's mother admitted talks with the French champions over a new contract are going well. (RMC via external-link AS external-link )

Barcelona will make France defender Samuel Umtiti available this January. The 27-year-old has not played a single minute of La Liga action this season. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

The 9.5m Manchester United shares put up on the New York Stock Exchange by the Glazer family were worth £15.7m more due to 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club. (Mail) external-link

