Transfer rumours: Kane, Mbappe, Coutinho, Rudiger, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Isco
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Newcastle could spend up to £190m in January without breaking Financial Fair Play rules, with Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, "within reach". (Telegraph - subscription required)
Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte would spurn the chance to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle. (Sun)
Eddie Howe, formerly of Bournemouth, would also turn down the Magpies as he waits for the Southampton job. (Football Insider)
Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 29, could be heading to St James' Park from Barcelona in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, has been in contact with Leeds' Brazilian star Raphinha, 24, regarding a potential move to Manchester United. (Mirror)
Former Newcastle striker Demba Ba, 36, has offered to come out of retirement and play for the club after the takeover. (Star)
Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger is Real Madrid's number one transfer target next year, with the 28-year-old's contract at Chelsea running out in the summer. (ABC, via Mail)
Barcelona want to sign a midfielder in January and Manchester United's Dutch international Donny van de Beek and Tottenham's Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele, who are both 24, are two of four options they are looking at. (Sport - in Spanish)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reluctant to let Van de Beek leave Manchester United in January and will block any moves to sign him. (ESPN)
England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 29, could look to leave Arsenal in search of first team football in January. (Sun)
Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 33, turned down a move to Juventus before joining Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Juventus are looking to sell Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, in January, with West Ham and Everton interested. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)
Leicester are keen to sign Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Isco, 29, who is surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
