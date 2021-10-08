From Denise Lewis securing Olympic gold in 2000 to Raheem Sterling scoring against Germany at Euro 2020, BBC Sport has selected 21 of the most iconic black sporting images of the 21st Century.
A gymnast becoming the GOAT, the birth of global megastars and perhaps the greatest sporting comeback of all time... which one of these moments means the most to you?
Have your say - and suggest other iconic images - in the comments section at the bottom of this article.
Great article, fantastic achievements all around, although I must say rather brave of the BBC to enable HYS on something like this.
Not a racist love all sports people who represent this country.
But could you imagine the uproar if the BBC did a post about white people achievements?
One of GB’s greatest Track and Field athletes, it was amazing to see her take double gold after all of the injury problems she had.
Usain Bolt crossing the finish line thumping his chest while slowing down and still breaking the World Record in the 100m in Beijing. The rest of the athletes weren’t even close. Greatest display of sporting superiority I’ve ever seen.