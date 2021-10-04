Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona are considering a move for Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 26. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

The Catalan giants also remain in negotiations with former Spain midfielder and club legend Xavi, 41, about taking over from manager Ronald Koeman. (90min) external-link

Everton tried to sign Donny van de Beek, 24, on loan from Manchester United in the summer and are interested in bringing the Netherlands midfielder to Goodison Park in January. (NOS via Mail) external-link

Manchester United are considering AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, as a replacement for Paul Pogba. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan are ready to reignite their interest in Chelsea and Spain wing-back Marcos Alonso, 30. (Tutto Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City are winning the race to sign 24-year-old Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres. (Metro) external-link

Tottenham can sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer without having to pay any compensation if he does not lead them to a top-six finish in the Premier League. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Pogon Szczecin's Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, 17, who has been tracked by Liverpool, AC Milan and RB Leipzig, says he is not impressed by "big names". (Sport Interia - in Polish) external-link

Everton coach Duncan Ferguson went to look at Stoke City and Australia centre-back Harry Souttar, 22, as the Toffees plan for the possible departure of Colombia international Yerry Mina. (Sun) external-link

Monaco have valued 21-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, a transfer target for Juventus and Chelsea, at £34m (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link