Germany and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, says he does not allow himself to get distracted by rumours linking him to the likes of Bayern Munich. (Mirror) external-link

With Rudiger's contract due to expire next summer, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen for the centre-back to sign a new deal, with rivals Tottenham interested in signing him for free. (Express) external-link

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is hopeful Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, will join the club in 2022. (El Debate - in Spanish) external-link

Fiorentina say 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, has not accepted a new contract with the Serie A club. (Evening Standard) external-link

Liverpool are still interested in Torino defender Bremer, 24, but have been joined by Manchester United and Manchester City in the pursuit of the Brazilian. (Calciomercato via TEAMtalk) external-link

Red Bull Salzburg want between £25m and £34m for 19-year-old Germany striker Karim Adeyemi, who is a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

Juventus are prepared to part with 23-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie, who is wanted by Tottenham and West Ham. (TEAMtalk) external-link

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 25, is ready to join Inter Milan as a free agent in 2022. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Southampton are looking at a January deal for Fulham's 19-year-old Portuguese attacker Fabio Carvalho. (TEAMtalk) external-link

Barcelona remain in talks with former midfielder Xavi, 41, to replace Dutchman Ronald Koeman as manager, but an agreement with the Spaniard has not yet been reached. (90min) external-link

Bernd Leno, 29, is in danger of becoming Germany's second-choice goalkeeper, which would make his exit from Arsenal in January look more likely. (Fussball.News, via Star) external-link