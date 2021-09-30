Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid could renew their interest in Manchester United and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, when the transfer window reopens in January. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are still negotiating with the agents of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 28, over a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Arsenal may have only signed a new goalkeeper this summer but they are already lining up other options between the sticks as German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, is being linked with a January exit. (Metro) external-link

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is close to signing a new contract at Leeds as the 25-year-old's agent says there is a "real willingness" from both sides to make it happen. (John Percy via Telegraph) external-link

German striker Timo Werner, 25, will reassess his Chelsea future if he cannot force his way back into Thomas Tuchel's team - and could return to Germany at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona will not sack Dutch manager Ronald Koeman before the side's away trip to La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on Saturday. (Sport) external-link

But Liverpool's German boss Jurgen Klopp has been shortlisted as a possible replacement for Koeman. (El Nacional via Mirror) external-link

Other options include former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo and River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo, who are both reportedly open to taking over at the Nou Camp. (Express) external-link

West Ham might have a second chance to sign full-back Luca Pellegrini, 22, as the Italy international struggles for opportunities at Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, is looking to leave the Gunners, with Leeds, Aston Villa and Brentford all monitoring the England Under-21 international's situation. (Ekrem Konur via Twitter) external-link

Liverpool boss Klopp wants to sign Bayern Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby, 22. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Steve Bruce has told friends he is feeling "lower than ever before" and has considered quitting as Newcastle manager for the first time. (Football Insider) external-link

Paris St-Germain wanted Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 31, before they managed to sign Argentine Lionel Messi, 34, on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer. (Here We Go podcast via GMS) external-link

Barcelona are tracking Swedish teenager Williot Swedberg, 17. The midfielder has also attracted interest from Liverpool and AC Milan. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link