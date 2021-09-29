Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal will offer France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30, to Sevilla as part of a deal to sign 25-year-old Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri. (La Razon - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United have opened contract talks with England midfielder Kalvin Phillips in a bid not to lose the 25-year-old to rivals Manchester United. (Star) external-link

Tottenham are interested in West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

And Spurs are also said to be ready to let England midfielder Harry Winks, 25, leave the club when the January transfer window opens. (Caughtoffside) external-link

Manchester City are keen on Bayern Leverkusen's 18-year-old German midfielder Florian Wirtz. (Bild via Sport Witness) external-link

Chelsea are considering bringing Villarreal defender Pau Torres, 24, to the club. Manchester United were also interested in the Spaniard. (90min) external-link

England midfielder Declan Rice says he is happy at West Ham and can achieve his aims at the club. The 22-year-old has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Inter Milan are not interested in signing Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29. The Serie A side want 25-year-old Cameroon international Andre Onana of Ajax instead. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Leno believes that the reasons for his recent omission from the Gunners starting line-up are not performance related and he is looking for a move away in January. (Bild via Mirror) external-link

France centre-back Jules Kounde says he is focused on Sevilla after Chelsea's failed bid to sign the 22-year-old during the summer. (Star) external-link

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso says the club are struggling to convince Arsenal and Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic to sign a new contract. The Serb striker, 21, scored 21 Serie A goals last season. (Express) external-link

Everton are keeping an eye on Roma midfielder Gonzalo Villar as the 23-year-old Spaniard does not appear to be in manager Jose Mourinho's plans for the club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link