Last updated on

Barcelona and Real Madrid would be among the clubs interested in Leicester's Youri Tielemans if the Belgium midfielder, 24, is available next summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

West Ham are working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, 23, with talks having already taken place over the USA international. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost with Ajax cutting off talks over a contract extension for their Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 25. (Voetbal International - in Dutch) external-link

Former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma, 24, is being closely monitored by Liverpool after the Dutchman's impressive start to the season with new club Villarreal. (Voetbal International - in Dutch) external-link

Liverpool have been watching Porto's Colombian midfielder Luis Diaz, 24. (Independent - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Newcastle and France winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 24. (Calciomercato via Express) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are considering signing Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 25, should Norway striker Erling Haaland, 21, leave the club in the summer. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Tottenham are likely to wait until next summer, rather than January, before trying to sell Dele Alli again, given how much the 25-year-old England midfielder's value has dropped. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona have received an offer from a company in Dubai to buy the entirety of the club's debt of 1.5bn euros (£1.2bn). (8tv via Mirror) external-link

Barca have joined Bayern Munich in pursuit of Ajax's Brazilian winger Antony, 21. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are currently not considering any negotiation for a swap deal between USA winger Christian Pulisic, 23, and Bayern's 25-year-old German winger Leroy Sane, despite rumours. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring Tottenham and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 24, to the club. (Calciomercato via FourFourTwo) external-link

Tottenham captain and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 34, has called for patience with manager Nuno Espirito Santo and to give him time to make things work at the club. (Evening Standard) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, although the Italy defender, 22, is currently valued at 60m euros (£51.7m). (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Real are also interested in signing Ivory Coast captain and former Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, 28. (Star) external-link

Real Betis have begun negotiations over a contract extension for in-form French forward Nabil Fekir, 28. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Dutch amateur club HC'03 could be sanctioned after playing former Real Madrid and AC Milan striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar just four months after the 38-year-old's last professional game for Schalke. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link