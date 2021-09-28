Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dale playing in a friendly match for Hampshire against Sussex

Gloucestershire have signed right-arm seamer Ajeet Dale on a two-year deal from Hampshire.

Dale, 21, made his first-class debut for Hampshire in August 2020, having progressed through the club's academy.

He has featured in the Southern Premier League and won the Second XI Championship in 2019 with Hampshire.

At the end of this season, Dale played four matches for Gloucestershire on loan in the Second XI Championship, where he took eight wickets.

"I'm delighted to have signed a multi-year deal for Gloucestershire and I'm really excited about the future, both personally and as a squad," Dale said.

"There's a great buzz around the club and I can't wait to see that be translated to more success on the pitch in the coming years. I'm very hungry to make a meaningful contribution."