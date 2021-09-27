Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have turned their attention to signing Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, 25, after abandoning their interest in luring fellow England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, from West Ham. (Star) external-link

West Ham are planning to sell Rice for about £90m as they line up a bid for his replacement. (Football Insider) external-link

Real Madrid are considering making a bid for Spanish full-back Pedro Porro, 22, who is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon from Manchester City. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester United are among the English teams said to be monitoring the situation of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, who has rejected a contract extension at AC Milan. (90min) external-link

Everton boss Rafael Benitez wants to bring Spain midfielder Isco, 29 and Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 23, to Goodison Park from Real Madrid on short-term loan deals in January. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Everton's Tom Davies, 23, amid uncertainty over the English midfielder's future. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona remain keen to sign Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, and will offer Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 29, and Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 27, as part of the deal. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barca are also interested in signing 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Williot Swedberg from Hammarby. (Expressen - in Swedish) external-link

Club Brugge striker Noa Lang is open to a move to Arsenal but the Gunners face competition from AC Milan for the Dutch 22-year-old's signature. (Voetbal24 via Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says Real Madrid are the club who "seduces" Erling Haaland, 21, as the Norway striker decides where his future lies. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Dortmund and Hoffenheim are monitoring West Bromwich Albion's 17-year-old English striker Reyes Cleary. (Mail) external-link

Jacob Ramsey, Aston Villa's 19-year-old midfielder, has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Manchester City, with the league champions keeping "a close eye" on the Englishman. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 33, is considering his future amid a lack of playing time at Manchester United this season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi is closing in on a switch to Qatari club Al Rayyan, as the local transfer window is open until 30 September and the Frenchman, 32, is out of contract in 2022. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link