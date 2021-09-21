Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Anthony Martial will be free to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old is open to staying in the Premier League but could explore opportunities on the continent, with Barcelona a possible destination. (Eurosport) external-link

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, wants a loan move away in the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are preparing new contract offers for England midfielder Mason Mount, 22, France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 30, and 29-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea were ready to offer 100m euros (£86m) for Paris St-Germain and Brazil defender Marquinhos, 27, in the summer. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski says he does not "have to prove myself in another league" after he collected the European Golden Shoe for scoring 41 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich in the 2020-21 season. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City are monitoring Real Sociedad and Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal, 24. (TeamTalk) external-link

Arsenal will make Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, available for transfer following the summer arrival of 23-year-old English keeper Aaron Ramsdale. (Eurosport) external-link

'The LinkedIn footballer' How Englishman Dugan used social media to land a club in Cyprus

Barcelona are preparing to part ways with head coach Ronald Koeman, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez the "preferred option" to replace the Dutchman. (Goal) external-link

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has not given up on trying to lure Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola back to the Nou Camp. Guardiola, 50, led Barca to three Spanish league titles and two Champions Leagues during his four-year spell in charge between 2008 and 2012. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Spain winger Marco Asensio, 25, could leave Real Madrid if he is not given more first-team opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti this season. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish) external-link

Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, is set for a pay rise at Sporting Lisbon having been linked with a move to Everton, Tottenham and Wolves over the summer. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Huddersfield Town's English midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 22, has agreed the terms of a new contract with the Terriers despite four bids from Premier League side Leeds United. (Football Insider) external-link

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 25, is attracting interest from Inter Milan and Napoli. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

The front page of the Daily Telegraph sports section