Manchester United have identified AC Milan's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, as a possible replacement for 28-year-old France star Paul Pogba, whose contract at Old Trafford expires in 2022. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Pogba's compatriot Tanguy Ndombele is another midfielder on Manchester United's radar despite the 24-year-old's mixed fortunes since his record £53.8m move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

While Pogba's future at United remains uncertain, Juventus are not planning to bring the Frenchman back to Turin. Pogba won four Serie A titles in as many seasons at Juve before returning to Old Trafford in 2016. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen is ready to sign a contract extension at Chelsea worth £120,000 a week after initially being offered a deal with wages lower than the £78,000 a week the 25-year-old currently earns. (Sun) external-link

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs keeping tabs on Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, 20. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid are planning a move for Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos, 27, with the Brazilian under contract at the French club until 2024. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United remain interested in Club Bruges' Dutch winger Noa Lang, 22. (Football Insider) external-link

Fiorentina are trying to tie down Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic to a new deal after the 28-year-old was linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness) external-link

English midfielder Danny Drinkwater admits his Chelsea career has been a "shambles" after the 28-year-old made his debut for Reading in his fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge. (talkSPORT) external-link

Inter Milan are keen to offload Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, with Real Betis and Sevilla having expressed interest in the 32-year-old. (InterLive - in Italian) external-link