Transfer rumours: Rice, Pogba, Messi, Keita, Rudiger, Lacazette, Roberto
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have made West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their top transfer priority next summer. The 22-year-old England international is keen on a move to Old Trafford and was frustrated that the Hammers' £100m valuation priced him out of a move during the last transfer window. (Independent)
Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says the 28-year-old France midfielder could re-join Juventus when his Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season. (Rai Sport via Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain says the MLS club have ambitions to sign Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi when the 33-year-old striker's Paris St-Germain contract expires in 2023. (ESPN Argentina - in Spanish)
Liverpool have opened talks with 26-year-old midfielder Naby Keita over a new contract, with the Guinea international's current deal due to expire in 2023. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Brazil youth forward Kayky has already started training with Manchester City after the club brought forward the 18-year-old's move from Fluminense, which was originally set to be completed in January. (Manchester Evening News)
Tottenham could reignite their interest in Germany defender Antonio Rudiger if the 28-year-old fails to extend his deal at Chelsea beyond next summer. (Express)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel does not believe there are "many reasons" for Rudiger to leave the club and says the centre-back is not being distracted by speculation over his future. (Mail)
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, is considering switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana. (Mail)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that France striker Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract runs out next summer, is part of his plans and that the 30-year-old will play an "instrumental" part for the Gunners this season. (Metro)
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has left Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek out of his provisional squad for internationals in October because of the 24-year-old's lack of playing time. (Manchester Evening News)
Georginio Wijnaldum is "worn out" and his move to Paris St-Germain from Liverpool in the summer was a "mistake" according to a close friend of the 30-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (L'Equipe - in French)
Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes a number of players will commit their futures to the club after he signed a new deal with the Turf Moor outfit. (Times - subscription required)
Spain defender Sergi Roberto, 29, will sign a contract extension with Barcelona in the next week after a deal was agreed with club president Joan Laporta. (Marca)
Streaming platform DAZN is stepping up efforts to buy BT Sport, which would mean it takes over the pay-TV channel's rights to show live Premier League football. (Times - subscription required)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment