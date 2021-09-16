Transfer rumours: Werner, Rudiger, Pogba, Fati, Vlahovic, Ginter
Chelsea's Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, is one of four players being considered by Borussia Dortmund should 21-year-old Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland leave the club next summer. (SportBild - in German)
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's contract at Chelsea runs out next summer and talks over a extending the 28-year-old's deal have stalled. (Times - subscription required)
Barcelona are still hopeful of capturing France midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer if the 28-year-old decides against signing a new contract at Manchester United, though they would likely face competition from Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to promote academy midfielder Charlie Patino to the first-team squad amid reports Barcelona are monitoring the 17-year-old England youth international. (Mirror)
Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is unsure whether Serbia's 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, will extend his deal beyond June 2023 with the Italian club. (Calciomercato, via Goal)
Newcastle assistant manager Graeme Jones and English striker Dwight Gayle, 30, were involved in a heated training-ground argument, with captain Jamaal Lascelles having to separate the pair. (Mail)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez has prioritised signing a top centre-back during the January transfer window. (Football Insider)
A number of Barcelona board members have asked club president Joan Laporta to sack manager Ronald Koeman after Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich. (AS - in Spanish)
Tottenham are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter but face competition from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the 27-year-old Germany international's signature. (Calciomercato - Italian)
Former Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is a leading candidate to become Nottingham Forest's new boss after the Championship club sacked Chris Hughton. (Guardian)
Italian Antonio Conte managed Morocco international Achraf Hakimi at Inter Milan and says the 22-year-old right-back, who joined Paris St-Germain in the summer, dreams of playing for Real Madrid. (Marca)
Spanish forward Ansu Fati, 18, has moved a step closer to a contract extension at Barcelona after his agent arrived for talks with the La Liga club. (Marca)
