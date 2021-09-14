Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England striker Harry Kane could sign a new deal with Tottenham if a release clause is inserted into his contract. The 28-year-old previously believed he had a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer when Manchester City tried to sign him. (Eurosport) external-link

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says he is "keeping his options open" as he continues to negotiate a new deal with Leicester City. The 24-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid both had bids of at least 90m euros for 24-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez rejected by Inter Milan in the summer, with Arsenal also being knocked back after making a lower offer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal's England forward Bukayo Saka has been approached by a number of clubs, but the Gunners consider the 20-year-old "untouchable". (Here We Go podcast, via Sun) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen's 18-year-old Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz has attracted the interest of a number of un-named Premier League clubs as well as Bayern Munich. (Express) external-link

Chelsea's chances of signing Sevilla's 22-year-old France centre-back Jules Kounde will depend on whether or not 28-year-old Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's contract situation with the European Champions is resolved. (Star) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, has said that he "expressed the desire to stay" at Liverpool, but eventually left on a free transfer for Paris St-Germain after being made to feel unwanted by the Reds. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Arsenal have not abandoned hope of signing Lyon's France midfielder Houssem Aouar and will target the 23-year-old next summer, but the Gunners will find if difficult to bring him to London unless they qualify for the Champions League. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are again expected to be among the suitors keen to sign Cagliari's 25-year-old midfielder Nahitan Nandez, who was also wanted by Inter Milan, Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina, when the transfer window reopens in January. The Serie A side are said to be open to sell the Uruguayan in the new year. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona remain very interested in 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero, who joined Tottenham from Atalanta in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus and AC Milan could make a move for Real Madrid's 29-year-old Spain midfielder Isco in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Everton are chasing a January move for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay. The Toffees allegedly sent a scout to watch the Scottish 18-year-old play against Motherwell over the weekend. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Watford are poised to sign 18-year-old free agent forward Jimiel Chikukwa, who left Leeds United in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link