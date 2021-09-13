Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Rice, Werner, Pogba, Lingard, Bastoni, Kessie
It would take a bid of 100m euros or more for Borussia Dortmund to let 18-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham go, with both Manchester City and Liverpool said to be interested in the England international. (Bild - in German)
West Ham, like Dortmund, have also put a price on their star player. The Hammers are demanding nothing less than £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 22. (football.london)
Chelsea are preparing to offer 22-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount a new contract, which could see his wages increase to around £150,000-a-week. (90min)
Manchester United's former England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe, 23, wants to make his loan spell at Aston Villa a permanent move. (Sun)
Bayern Munich are working on signing Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, from Chelsea in January. (Football Insider)
France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, who has been heavily linked Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid, is leaning towards extending his stay at Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford. (Athletic, subscription required)
Leicester City have taken an interest in Manchester United 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Chelsea could make move for two Inter Milan defenders, with 22-year-old Italian Alessandro Bastoni and 26-year-old Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar linked with the European Champions. (Mediaset - in Italian)
Tottenham have 'put an offer on the table' for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, although it is not clear whether Spurs will make a move in January or wait to sign the Ivorian on a free transfer next summer. (Calciomercato, in Italian)
Spurs' hopes, however, have taken a blow as the Italian club are confident Kessie will remain at the San Siro beyond this season. (Tutto Mercato, via football.london)
Former Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says no club in the Bundesliga will be able to afford Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland because of the high salary the 21-year-old could command. (AS, in Spanish)
Liverpool have reportedly shown an interest in Nice striker Amine Gouiri, with manager Jurgen Klopp keen on signing the French 21-year-old. (Fichajes, in Spanish)
Arsenal are one of a number of Premier League clubs who have Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 21, as a transfer target, despite Real Sociedad player recently agreeing a new five-year deal with the Spanish side. (Fichajes via FourFourTwo)
Manchester United made enquiries about Barcelona and Spain winger Ansu Fati, 18, through Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)
Tottenham willing to selling England midfielder Harry Winks this summer but only if clubs paid £40m for the 25-year-old. (Times, subscription required)
