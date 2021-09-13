Last updated on .From the section Gossip

It would take a bid of 100m euros or more for Borussia Dortmund to let 18-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham go, with both Manchester City and Liverpool said to be interested in the England international. (Bild - in German) external-link

West Ham, like Dortmund, have also put a price on their star player. The Hammers are demanding nothing less than £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 22. (football.london) external-link

Chelsea are preparing to offer 22-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount a new contract, which could see his wages increase to around £150,000-a-week. (90min) external-link

Manchester United's former England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe, 23, wants to make his loan spell at Aston Villa a permanent move. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich are working on signing Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, from Chelsea in January. (Football Insider) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, who has been heavily linked Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid, is leaning towards extending his stay at Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Leicester City have taken an interest in Manchester United 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea could make move for two Inter Milan defenders, with 22-year-old Italian Alessandro Bastoni and 26-year-old Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar linked with the European Champions. (Mediaset - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham have 'put an offer on the table' for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, although it is not clear whether Spurs will make a move in January or wait to sign the Ivorian on a free transfer next summer. (Calciomercato, in Italian) external-link

Spurs' hopes, however, have taken a blow as the Italian club are confident Kessie will remain at the San Siro beyond this season. (Tutto Mercato, via football.london) external-link

Everton overcome Burnley Andros Townsend's brilliant goal caps another comeback win for Everton

Former Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says no club in the Bundesliga will be able to afford Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland because of the high salary the 21-year-old could command. (AS, in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool have reportedly shown an interest in Nice striker Amine Gouiri, with manager Jurgen Klopp keen on signing the French 21-year-old. (Fichajes, in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are one of a number of Premier League clubs who have Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 21, as a transfer target, despite Real Sociedad player recently agreeing a new five-year deal with the Spanish side. (Fichajes via FourFourTwo) external-link

Manchester United made enquiries about Barcelona and Spain winger Ansu Fati, 18, through Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link