Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants the club to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, for next season. (Fichajes, in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are targeting RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo - with Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich also showing an interest in the 23-year-old winger. (Marca, in Spanish) external-link

Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana, 20, says Real Madrid is the "biggest club in the world" and that it is his "dream" to play there. (YouTube, via Marca) external-link

Everton failed to offload Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez because of the 30-year-old's £250-000-a-week salary. (Football Insider) external-link

Garth's team of the week Who made Garth Crooks' team of the week?

A number of Premier League clubs remain keen on Alexander Isak, 21, despite the Sweden striker signing a new long-term contract with Real Sociedad. Arsenal and Chelsea have shown interest previously. (Fichajes via Teamtalk) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Ajax about the possibility of signing 20-year-old Dutch defender Jurrien Timber. (Todofichajes in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are planning to hold talks with Ousmane Dembele's agent about extending the 24-year-old France forward's contract, but no meeting has yet taken place. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan's Franck Kessie, 24, is attracting interest from Barcelona - but they face competition from Liverpool, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain for the Ivory Coast midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link

Serbia's 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, who attracted interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid in the summer, is in talks about extending his deal with Fiorentina. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

France playmaker Houssem Aouar, 23, has played down links with Arsenal and says he wants to help Lyon qualify for the Champions League. (Metro) external-link